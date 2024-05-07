My Performance Justifies President’s Trust in Me as vice president – Bawumia

Vice President Bawumia asserted that his performance validates the President’s confidence in him, positioning himself as a capable leader in his role.

Formerly the deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia was the President’s running mate from the 2008 to the 2020 elections.

In an interview with Africa Watch Magazine, Dr. Bawumia said he has justified his inclusion in government by his performance.

He stressed his pivotal role in securing the party’s victories in both 2016 and 2020, asserting that ,he fulfilled the President’s criteria as a Vice President.

“I think the president in all these years, was looking for a vice-presidential candidate who was up to the task and possessed the requisite capabilities to be a good complement. I think I just rightly fit that description. A running-mate selection can be looked at from many angles, but I will not rule out trust, loyalty, competence, hard work, compatibility, and all the virtues one can think of.

“Over the years, he observed me at close quarters and was satisfied with my contribution to the ticket. I believe the president has been vindicated in selecting me a record four times because of my contribution to our victory in 2016 and 2020, and my widely acknowledged performance as the best vice president in Ghana’s history.”

Dr. Bawumia said he accepted the role of the President’s running mate because it was a divine assignment and was also motivated by his [Akufo-Addo’s] vision and philosophy.

“I realized that it was a God-sent opportunity to make a difference in Ghana, and to contribute to the development of our country at the highest levels. I was inspired by the vision and philosophy of the president and my inherent capabilities as a problem-solver. I knew I had something great to offer in support of the vision of the President and the NPP for Mother Ghana” he added.