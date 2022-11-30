My presence in the music industry has awaken Sarkodie and all the top artists – DJ Azonto

Ghana’s Amapiano king, DJ Azonto says his presence and pressure in the music industry over the past few months has awakened the likes of Sarkodie and other top artistes who are doing good music.

The “Fa Ne Fom” hitmaker has been dominating the waves with back-to-back hit songs and has been touted by music lovers as one of the best artistes of the year 2022.

According to DJ Azonto, he has been an inspirational figure in the music industry and has made it more competitive over the past few months.

Speaking to KOD in an interview on Radio Gold, DJ Azonto was excited about the fact that Ghanaian music was dominating the airwaves once again after Nigerian music took centre stage a few years ago.

“I like the way I have inspired some of the top artistes. Now Sarkodie is working because he used to sleep a lot. All the top artistes are working now and releasing some good hits, and I am happy about that.

“I didn’t like the way Nigerians were dominating the airwaves, and I will do my best to give them pressure to release more hits,” he said.

DJ Azonto is currently preparing for his Fa No Fom concert happening on December 25th, 2022 at the Kwashieman Park. He will be giving out a 2022 Pink Lexus Sports to a fan during “Fa No Fom competition” on stage.