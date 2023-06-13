My relationship with Shatta Wale goes beyond music – Jupitar

Ghanaian musician Michael Okine, known by his stage name Jupitar, says Shatta Wale is more like a family member to him than a fellow musician, as their relationship goes beyond music.

Jupiter made this disclosure following the release of his new single “New Level Unlock,” which featured the multiple award-winning musician Shatta Wale.

In the past years, the duo have combined for numerous bangers, including “Star Life,” which became a household hit.

According to Jupitar, he shared some unforgettable memories with Shatta Wale some 16 years ago, and they were very good friends even before they became stars.

“Our relationship started even before we became very popular, and that was like 16 years ago, and he has always been like a big brother to me.

“Even though we don’t show much of our personal ties on social media, we have become very close over the past years, and we seek to find some connection when we do a song together,” he told Ghana News Agency.

When asked about the reasoning behind the title of his new track “New Level Unlock,” Jupitar said he sought to unravel the various challenges and successes chalked up in his music career on this new jam.

“The song seeks to tell the story of a music career considering how it has been over to overcome challenges and reach greater heights in the music industry.

“So it is more like an overview of what I have been through as an artiste and the personal milestones I have reached, even though I don’t share them publicly. The song seeks to motivate music fans to attain greater heights in their personal endeavours,” Jupitar stated.

The song, produced by Jupitar Mix and mastered by Mix Masta Garzy, has been doing well across various streaming platforms, entering reggae and dancehall music charts.