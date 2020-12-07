Mr Albert Osei Wusu, a pensioner who nearly missed his right to cast his ballot in the ongoing elections, due to the difficulty of the Biometric Verification Device to verify his facials, finally got the chance to vote after going back and forth the polling centre for three consecutive times.

Mr Osei Wusu, who is a retired educationist, was finally cleared to vote at 1330 hours after arriving at the centre at 0900 hours in the morning.

He told the Ghana News Agency that he arrived at the Temporal Booth Chopbar One, near Sowutuon within the Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency with his physically challenged brother who went through the process successfully but he, on the other hand, could not go through the verification process because his facials could not be verified and was asked to step aside.

“I was resilient and very determined to vote today,” he said. He said after trying to check into the system at the polling station, he was advised to visit the Electoral Commission’s office at Sowutuon last stop to report the issue, where a technician was dispatched to fix the problem.

Mr Osei Wusu was full of excitement after he was cleared to vote. After casting his ballot, he told the GNA that he wanted to vote at all costs because it was his national responsibility and civic right to “elect my leader”.

“My patience and focus on the exercise made me succeed in voting.

Meanwhile, voting continues to proceed slowly but at most of the polling centres visited at Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency as at 1300 hours.

However, a few other stations at Santa Maria Drug store and Sowutuom, had long queues with enthusiastic voters waiting anxiously for their turn to vote.

Some, who spoke to the GNA, said they waited to allow the early morning long queues to reduce before they got to the stations.

Mr Ishmeal Amaqunor, Presiding Officer at the Temp Booth Chopbar One, said as at 1426 hours, a total of 407 out of 743 voters had cast their ballots at the station.