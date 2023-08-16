“My Sound” by Stonebwoy and Shaggy featured as a soundtrack on “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” TV show

“My Sound,” a song by Stonebwoy, an award-winning Ghanaian international musician, has been featured as a soundtrack on “Love & Hip Hop: Miami.”

The song was featured in the season 5 premiere of the hit docu-soap and reality television franchise, which aired on Monday (August 14). The show highlights the bold, edgy, gorgeous, and diverse Miami city as well as delves into its rich cultural heritage while featuring tales of striving for stardom in the hip-hop, Latin, and reggaeton music scenes.

“My Sound” which features Legendary Jamaican dancehall singer Shaggy was commercially released the 12th track off Stonebwoy’s Billboard-rated fifth studio album “5Th Dimension”. Produced by Praiz, a Nigerian musician and sound engineer, the captivating track effortlessly blends reggae, dancehall, and afrobeat influences. It is critically acclaimed as a unifying force, bridging the gap between the African natives and the people of the Caribbean.

Comprising 17 songs, “5Th Dimension” is the BET-award winner and GRAMMY nominee’s first collection under Universal Music Group and DefJam Recordings. The album blends pop and pop-related themes with genres like Afrobeats, reggae, dancehall, amapiano, and folk. It receives guest vocal contributions from Legendary composer and performer Angelique Kidjo, Afrobeats forerunners Tiwa Savage, Davido, and Oxlade, as well as Amapiano singer Maphorisa. Leading up to its release, the album was previewed by a number of singles, notably “Far Away” and “More Of You.”

Stream “5Th Dimension” album here: https://stonebwoy.lnk.to/5Dimension

Stream “My Sound” here: https://open.spotify.com/track/735TN87WKVBfTd3jZV6vPx

Stonebwoy is currently on tour, taking the new album on the road in the United States of America and Canada. Leaving a trail with eight sold-out shows thus far and euphoric crowds in Duluth, Guyana, Boston, Hartford, New York, Washington, Ardmore, and more, the tour forms part of the singer’s effort to showcase his extraordinary talent while reconnecting with his core fans. He is set to headline the Masquerade in Altanta on Wednesday (August 16) and subsequently perform in Detroit at the Afronation US festival on Sunday, August 20th. Other stops include Toronto (August 25), Edmonton (August 26), and Vancouver (August 27).

Stonebwoy’s “5Th Dimension” North America tour dates:

16th August, Atlanta, GA (USA)

20th August, Detroit, MI (USA)

25th August, Toronto, ON (CANADA)

26th August, Edmonton, AB (CANADA)

27th August, Vancouver, BC (CANADA)

Stonebwoy’s “5Th Dimension” Europe & UK tour dates:

26th October, Manchester

27th October, Birmingham

27th October, London

Tickets out now via: https://bio.to/Stonebwoy