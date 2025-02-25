My Story Magazine launches its 19th Edition

…Legacy & Leadership –A Journey with Legends

For the past seven years, My Story Magazine has been at the forefront of storytelling, spotlighting visionary entrepreneurs, business leaders, and changemakers across Africa and beyond. As they celebrate this incredible milestone, they are proud to unveil their 19th edition, themed “Legacy & Leadership – A Journey with Legends.”

This special edition honours the legacy and impact of distinguished leaders who have carved remarkable paths in their respective industries. Featured in this issue are: Dr James Orleans-Lindsay – CEO, of JL Holdings, Ing. Peter Debrah – CEO, of Pedlo Energy, Queenie Kessie – A trailblazing leader in her field, Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah – Founder, of Tanko Foundation and the likes

Each of these extraordinary individuals shares their journey, insights, and lessons on leadership, resilience, and legacy-building. Their stories serve as a source of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, corporate professionals, and anyone seeking to make a lasting impact.

As part of their anniversary celebration, they are offering a free digital copy of My Story Magazine’s 19th edition on their website.

Publishers Remarks ;

My Story Magazine is a product of MSM Media, a 360-degree media company specializing in printing and publishing. Over the years, we’ve documented the experiences of over 300 individuals from all walks of life—entrepreneurs, leaders, and visionaries whose stories have not only inspired but also transformed lives.

Our mission has always been clear: to help entrepreneurs reflect on their past, present, and future. Through their stories, we instil HOPE, GRATITUDE, and FULFILMENT.

We believe that every journey, no matter how challenging, holds lessons that can inspire others to rise.

This edition, themed Legacy and Leadership: A Journey with Legends, is a testament to that belief. We are honored to feature Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay, who graced our very first cover and remains a pillar of support. His story, alongside those of young, dynamic leaders like Gabriel Kwamigah Tanko (CEO of Sesi Edem Company Ltd and founder of Tanko Foundation), Dr. Emmanuel Obiri Yeboah (founder of Meboafo Foundation), Mr. Alvin Ofori (Alof Group Ltd), and Ing. Debrah of Pedlo Energy, reminds us of the power of resilience and vision.

This edition also delves into the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies and the fintech industry, offering insights into the future of business and innovation in Africa. We are committed to staying at the forefront of change, equipping our readers with knowledge and inspiration to navigate the complexities of the modern world.

As we reflect on our journey, we are humbled by the impact we’ve made. From our humble beginnings to becoming a trusted voice in Africa’s entrepreneurial landscape, we’ve come a long way. None of this would have been possible without the support of key individuals. Prophet Bernard ElBernard, who birthed this vision and provided our first seed capital and camera; Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay, who offered his office at Cantonment for our maiden launch; and King Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, whose counsel has been invaluable. To my incredible team, your dedication and hard work have been the backbone of this magazine.

To every individual who has supported us from day one, and to our readers who keep us on our toes with their reviews—thank you. And to my dear wife, your unwavering support and push have been my greatest strength. You’ve ensured every edition is republished just as planned, and for that, I am eternally grateful.

”Join us in celebrating seven years of empowering stories, leadership insights, and entrepreneurial excellence. Thank you for being part of our journey—we look forward to many more years of sharing impactful stories with you!”- Akwasi Bonsu ( publisher )

