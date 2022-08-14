My tape was doctored for mischief – Hopeson Adorye explains

Hopeson Adorye has denied media reports that he said Northerners are only fit for the running mate position in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A viral video following Saturday’s massive health walk by some Alan Kyerematen loyalists in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi captured Mr Adorye allegedly making comments that the NPP has always had a policy of parading a Southern Christian-Northern Muslim ticket.

He also said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), xplaining further, the 2020 Kpone Katamanso parliamentary candidate of the NPP said per the party’s political traditions of Danquah-Busia-Dombo, the Presidency alternates between the Danquahs and the Busias whereas the Dombos always have a permanent slot as Vice Presidents.

But following the tension that came at the heels of those comment, Mr Adorye has accused the Bawumia camp of doctoring the tape for mischief.

“I wish to state categorically that, I never said in plain words that Northerners are fit for running-mates. The video is partly doctored for mischief by Bawumia’s Camp. For the avoidance of doubt, I stated that in NPP there is a particular formula that has been used since the formation of the Party. The formula is Christian-Muslim Ticket. In fact, since 1992, we are the only Party that has practised Christian-Muslim Ticket 1992. NDC at all times used Christian-Christian Ticket yet dominate all the Muslims Constituencies including Zango.”

Read his full statement below

It has come to my attention that some misleading headlines attributed to me indicating that, “In our Party tradition, Northerners are fit for running-Mates”. This was published by some online news portals and widely circulated by Bawumia Camp aims at destroying Alan Kyerematen and inciting Northerners against me Hopeson Adorye.

I wish to state categorically that, I never said in plain words that Northerners are fit for running-mates. The video is partly doctored for mischief by Bawumia’s Camp.

For the avoidance of doubt, I stated that in NPP there is a particular formula that has been used since the formation of the Party. The formula is *Christian-Muslim Ticket*.

In fact, since 1992, we are the only Party that has practised Christian-Muslim Ticket since 1992. NDC at all times used *Christian-Christian Ticket* yet dominate all the Muslim Constituencies including Zango.

In 1992, NPP presented Christian Albert Adu Boahen and Muslim Roland Issifu Alhassan.

From 1998 to 2008, NPP presented Christian John Agyekum Kufuor and Muslim Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

From 2008 up to date, NPP has presented Christian Akufo-Addo and Muslim Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Therefore per the formula, the running-mate since 1992 has been a permanent reserved position for the Dombo’s camp regardless of whether a Dankwa protégé or Busia protégé is leading the Party as the Flagbearer. This is exactly what I said and it is supported by historical data and science.

Akufo-Addo’s camp told Aliu Mahama and Alan Kyerematen to wait for their turns. So now what is so difficult for Bawumia to also wait for his turn after his senior Alan Kyerematen?