Mustapha Arhin popularly known as ‘Mustapha Mayweather’, third placed at the 2020 TV3 Ghana Most Strongest Reality Show says his time will come to win the contest.

In an exclusive chat with Yours Truly, he first thanked God Almighty for a successful season, and commended all the participants who started the competition, until some were eliminated.

He also thanked all his fans and those who supported him to reach the third position, which to him is not bad, but will try his best to win in the next season.

According to Mustapha Arhin, the Ghana Most Strongest has taught him many things in life on how to comport himself anywhere and how to deal with people.

He said now he sees himself as an icon and sports ambassador and will preach the positives in life.

He urged the youth not to give up in life, but engage in hard work, which would definitely result in big rewards and recognition.

He advised the youth who have body or call themselves ‘machomen’ not to allow themselves to be manipulated by politicians in this election year and get involved in things that can tarnish their image.

He said sports is a good thing to do, because, he started as a footballer and was a striker for Cowlane Babies as a colts player, then he switched to body building before coming to powerlifting.

Mayweather said the government must create the enabling environment with facilities for people who love sports to train and make name for the nation.

He expressed that having competed in the Ghana Strongest six times, he has gained much experience and believes it would reach his turn to be victorious.

“Ahmed Boakye has been at the finals eight times, and he has motivated me not to look back, but move on till I win, I salute him for his victory, but I assure you that my time will come” he said.

He hailed all the previous winners of the Ghana Most Strongest as well as the judges and the TV crew who make sure the programme is broadcast live in peoples homes.

He also thanked his gym members at the York 250 Gym, especially Mrs. Getty Addison and her husband and the trainers who have been advising him.