My twins were aborted for Black queens call up – Memunatu Suleman

Former Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Suleman has revealed her grandmother and Head Coach conspired and aborted her twin baby in 1999 for a spot in the black queen’s squad.

Speaking with Ohene Nana on Accra-based Original FM 91.9, the former shot-stopper, narrated her bizarre ordeal in an interview when asked if she had any offspring.

In her explanation, the now-homeless former national star said she got pregnant just when she was preparing for a major tournament and was coaxed to terminate the pregnancy just so she could keep the poles for Ghana.

“My grandmother and my Head coach then took me to a man who removed the twin babies, and I was naïve,” she sobbed.