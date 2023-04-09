My victory will give NPP no room to operate in Keta – Dr Djokoto

Dr Senanu Kwasi Djokoto, a parliamentary primaries candidate for Keta in the Volta Region has pledged to bring unity and development to Keta when given the nod.

Dr Djokoto, who is a former Constituency Chairman for the area, said there were loopholes in the party that needed urgent attention to enable them to face the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

He told Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that, “I am highly optimistic that for what l have done and still doing for the party, l have a greater assurance from delegates to give me 90 per cent of their votes to enable me to move Keta to next the level of development.”

Dr Djokoto, who is also the acting Volta Regional Director of Health, disclosed that Keta continued to lack several developmental projects, which contributed to youth unemployment in the area and some moving out to other places for greener pastures.

“You need to put your people first and address their needs before any other equally important issues. Keta is the big hub of the NDC, and we must make sure we keep that standard,” he said.

Dr Djokoto promised to solve some key challenges facing the constituents in the area which included, health, job creation, infrastructure, education, sports, tourism, among others if given the slot.

He urged all delegates to keep calm and rally behind him since he would not disappoint them.

Dr Djokoto is among five other parliamentary aspirants cleared after vetting to contest the Keta Parliamentary seat.

The NDC has set Saturday, May 13 for their Presidential and Parliamentary primaries across the country to elect their flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections.