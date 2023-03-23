My victory will push NPP far away from Ketu North seat – Edem Agbana

Mr Edem Eric Agbana, a former Deputy National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), says his victory in the NDC’s parliamentary primaries in the Ketu North Constituency will drive away the ruling NPP from contesting the seat.

He said the NDC in Ketu North must present a visionary, action-driven, result oriented, and a people-centered leader to succeed Dr James Klutsey Avedzi, who would not be contesting again.

Mr Agbana made these remarks after filing his nomination form on Wednesday at the party’s office in Dzodze to enable him to contest in the parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13.

He commended supporters of the party as well as party officials for endorsing his bid to build on the gains and progress made by his predecessors.

Mr Agbana indicated he remained resolute, focused, and poised for victory “so that there will be proper representation of the people.”

He revealed that the exercise was an important one to enhance the party’s winning margin from 53.6 per cent to 85 per cent in the 2024 general elections.

This new wave, Mr Agbana said, required a dynamic, energetic, reliable voice, and a good servant making him the best choice among his other contestants who are eyeing the slot.

“We will play on track records, dedication, and commitment to the party but not on anything else. I believe I have learned; I have served and as one of your own, I have the goodwill and support to be the candidate who best represents this collective aim of ours,” he added.

He also stated that skills, jobs, education, social and economic infrastructure, care for the vulnerable and the aged and other key policies would be the basic needs to be tackled during his tenure.

Emerging from a background of student politics after serving as the SRC President in the University of Ghana, Mr Agbana’s experience on the campaign front according to some party supporters, was admirable.

He is co-founder of the United Volunteers Network, an organisation that is working to make quality education accessible to rural children in Ghana.

He has also been recognised as one of Ghana’s top 60 rising young leaders.

Mr Agbana would face competition from seven other aspirants namely, Dr Donald Senanu Agumenu, Mr Prosper Ledi, Mr John Adanu Zewu, Mr Don Emmanuel Agbanyo, Gabriel Kwamigah-Atokple, Francis Seglah, and Mr Leonard Nyakpo.