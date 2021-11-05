My Voice For The Poor Foundation Donates Textbooks To St. Peter’s R/C Basic School

As part of its efforts to help improve teaching and learning in the country; My Voice for the Poor Foundation (Europe) has taken another judicious step by donating over 3,000 textbooks to St. Peter’s R/C Basic School in Central Region.

Presenting the books to the school, the President of My Voice for the Poor Foundation, Odette Mezeme Caldwell said the donation also forms part of the NGO’s efforts of strengthening educational policies across the globe.

This she said, since the inception of the foundation, it has contributed to improving the educational sector through programs and projects.

Stressing that, that if high-quality education is to be attained, both teachers and students must have access to learning resources and logistics.

It is in this regard, we decided to donate both English and French textbooks to St. RC Basic School to help improve teaching and learning. This she said, both human and material resources are essential to transforming the educational sector.

However, she bemoaned the manner in which the youth are engaging in immoral acts instead of being in school.

Stressing that, it is the government’s responsibility of ensuring that every child has access to high-quality education in order to become a meaningful citizen.

The Country Director for My Voice For The Poor Foundation, Big Dawood averred that as a Foundation their aim is to rekindle the reading culture among the youth.

This he said, the Foundation would embark on a tour to various schools across the country to donate educational materials to them.

This, he claimed, would go a long way toward improving the country’s educational standards.

The Headteacher of St. Peters R/C Basic School Mr. Odjamgba Walter Wisdom, who received the items on behalf of the school, thanked the Foundation for the gesture and gave the assurance that the items would be used for the intended purpose in order to achieve the desired result.

Adding that, the donation came at the right time since the school was in dire need of textbooks especially French Textbooks.

Mr. Odjamgba, on the other hand, bemoaned the state of their school building, which has hampered teaching and learning activities.

He thus appealed to other corporate bodies, non-governmental organizations, and philanthropists to assist them in the construction of a suitable classroom block for the school.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh