Myanmar’s Ousted Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to Another 7 Years in Prison

A court in Myanmar’s capital, Naypyidaw, on Friday sentenced the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and former President Win Myint to seven years in prison each on five corruption charges, Myanmar’s Mizzima News portal reported, citing the court.

The sentence was announced at a court hearing held inside the Naypyidaw Central Prison and the accused have the right to appeal, the news portal said.

All five charges are reportedly related to the lease and use of a helicopter purchased with state funds. Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint allegedly abused their positions and caused a loss for state funds by not following all the required legal and financial regulations when giving permission to subordinates to hire, buy and maintain the helicopter.

These charges are the last in a series of criminal and administrative cases against Aung San Suu Kyi. She will be serving a total of 33 years in prison, including Friday’s sentence.

Aung San Suu Kyi, the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, served as state counselor of Myanmar, equivalent to a prime minister, until February 2021, when the military grabbed power in the country using a constitutional mechanism for transferring power in an emergency situation. The junta overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s government and put her, along with then-President Win Myint, under house arrest. She was soon transferred to the Naypyidaw Central Prison.