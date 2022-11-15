MyBet Africa releases Winners of “Cheer Ghana, Play Ghana” World Cup promo

MyBet. Africa, one of Ghana’s leading betting companies, has declared winners for its 2022 World Cup promo, dubbed “Play Ghana, Cheer Ghana.”

Three lucky winners were selected during a live draw in Accra, and they would now appreciate an all-expenses paid trip to watch the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar next week.

These three winners from the online, trivia, and retail outlets would receive over GHC 100,000 in packages as they enjoy the Qatar experience, which includes plane tickets, accommodations, and match tickets.

Mr. James Pobee, General Manager of MyBet.Africa, speaking at the live draw, said the sole objective of the promo was to reward their loyal customers.

“I want to congratulate the winners of this promo as they embark on the trip to support the Black Stars in Qatar.

“We are committed to the promotion of sports, and we want to use such a platform to encourage sports lovers to be part of the growth of sports,” he said.

Mr. Clement Des Bordes, Brand and Marketing Manager for MyBet.Africa, revealed that the promo was the first of its kind, with more than 8000 entries received.

“Our customers were very excited with the launch of this promo and were overwhelmed with the level of participation.

“This promo was the first of its kind to reward both customers and non-customers. The campaign started in August 2022, and we want to congratulate all three lucky winners from the online, trivia, and retail outlets.

“We will make sure they enjoy the best of trips in Qatar, and hopefully the Black Stars can do well with all our customers getting more wins on the platform,” he said.