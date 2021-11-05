MyMTN App Gains One Million Users 

MTN Ghana celebrates 1 million Customers on its free self-service app dubbed ‘myMTN’ since its launch in 2019.

MyMTN app allows MTN Customers to manage their account and perform services such as “top-up airtime”, purchase data bundles, manage broadband accounts and transact using MTN MoMo wallet. Also, Customers have an easy-to-use app for everything MTN-related and do not have to memorize a wide range of USSD codes for various services. New features are added to the app every month to improve the digital experience of all MTN Customers.

“In line with our vision ‘To Lead in The Delivery of a Bold New Digital World to Our Customers’, MTN introduced myMTN app to allow customers have full control of their MTN account without having to visit the service center or call the call center for support. We are excited about the uptake of the app by customers and the 1 millionth Customer milestone is a testament that customers understand and are accepting the new ways of using digital means to enhance their experience on the network”, said, Dario Bianchi, Digital Transformation Lead at MTN.

He added, “We are convinced that as new features are introduced on the myMTNapp monthly, it will soon become a one-stop shop for everything MTN and even more.”

MTN customers who download the app receive free 50MB data upon successful registration and 4G customers also enjoy 50% bonus when buying data bundles with MoMo. Other features of the app include access to buy IDD bundles, engage in Live Chat and also manage subscription services. myMTN app is free to use, however, Customers will have to turn on their data for the app to function. More features will be added to the app in the coming weeks, including the option to buy airtime for other networks with MoMo.

MTN Customers can download myMTN app from Google Play and App Store by searching for myMTN Ghana. myMTN currently has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google Play and is consistently in the top 10 apps in Ghana.

MTN’s theme for 2021 is ‘The Year of the Customer: The Digital Experience’. As a result, the company continues to introduce packages aimed at making access to digital services more convenient for customers. Digital services available on MTN include ayoba, Showmax and Iroko TV: these and other services can be accessed through the Get More section on myMTN. Customers should visit www.mtn.com.gh for more information.