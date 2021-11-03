Mystery as 13-year-old girl missing at Tabora

Dzifa Dyunie, a class three student at the Salvation Army Preparatory and Junior High School in Lapaz-Chantan is reported to have gone missing for a fortnight now.

According to her guardians, 13-year-old Dzifa Dyunie left home at Tabora in the Ga-Central Municipal of the Greater Accra Region on Saturday October 23, 2021 and has since not returned.

Efforts by her guardians to trace her whereabouts have also proven futile.

Guardian of the missing girl, Hajia Zuweratu Osman, stated that they reported the case to the Israel Police Station the same day they suspected she had gone missing.

She also stated that she and other relatives had searched and followed several leads they got from people all to no avail.

They have still not been able to locate her whereabouts.

“My family has sleepless nights. We don’t eat or do anything. We are frantically searching for Dzifa and following any lead we get, but we don’t see any good results.

“We are hoping she will be found alive and healthy,” Hajia Zuweratu Osman said.

She further called on the Ghana Police Service to not relent in their efforts in searching for Dzifa Dyunie.

The guardians of Dzifa Dyunie are calling on the general public to help them with any information that can lead to finding her whereabouts.

“I am begging Ghanaians to help me look for Dzifa …you can contact Zuweratu Osman on 0244042879/ 0266671772 or the nearest police station if you find Dzifa Dyunie”.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged with the Israel Police Station.