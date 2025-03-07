Mystery Sheep Sparks Fear at Anomabo’s Sacred Sea Rock

Residents of Anomabo, a coastal town in Ghana’s Central Region, have been plunged into anxiety after a lone sheep was discovered on a revered rock formation in the sea—a site locals believe is both spiritually significant and physically inaccessible.

The rock, long regarded as the dwelling place of ancestral deities, sits isolated from the shoreline, deepening the mystery of how the animal arrived there.

Traditional authorities swiftly retrieved the sheep after the discovery in March 2025, but unease persists in the community. Many view the incident as a potential harbinger of misfortune, fearing divine displeasure over the desecration of sacred ground. “No living creature should disturb that rock. The gods may be angry,” one resident told MyNewsGh. Others remain baffled by the logistics, questioning how the sheep reached the remote location without human intervention.

A video of the animal on the rock, first shared by Twitter user Edhub, ignited widespread debate online, with calls for urgent spiritual intervention. While skeptics speculate about possible pranks or tidal patterns, traditional leaders are preparing rituals to cleanse the site and appease the deities.

The incident underscores the enduring influence of cultural beliefs in Anomabo, where ancient customs intersect with modern life. As elders deliberate on the spiritual implications, the community watches closely, hoping the planned ceremonies will restore harmony and dispel growing fears of impending calamity.

Watch the video below: