Mzbel Slams Ghana Card After Frustrating Travel Ordeal, Questions Its Utility

Veteran singer and radio personality Mzbel has reignited debates surrounding the effectiveness of the Ghana Card, following a frustrating travel experience that left her stranded.

The outspoken supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) expressed her dissatisfaction with the card, which has been championed by outgoing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a crucial national identification tool.

In a video posted on social media, Mzbel shared the details of her ordeal while attempting to return to Ghana from an undisclosed location with her two children. She revealed that she had misplaced her purse containing her passport and other essential documents, leaving her in a precarious situation. Despite presenting her Ghana Card, she was denied clearance to board her flight.

“I was left stranded because they told me the Ghana Card wasn’t enough for the necessary processes,” Mzbel said, her frustration clear. “How does that even make sense when it’s supposed to be our ultimate form of identification?”

Mzbel’s distress grew as her repeated attempts to have the authorities reconsider were ignored. She was eventually forced to reach out to the Ghanaian embassy for assistance, further illustrating the inefficiencies in the system.

Her experience has cast doubt on the utility of the Ghana Card, a topic frequently touted by Dr. Bawumia, who has referred to it as a revolutionary identification solution. “This is the same card that Bawumia said could be used for everything,” Mzbel pointed out. “So why couldn’t I use it in a situation like this? It’s no surprise he lost so badly in the elections.”

Mzbel’s criticism adds to ongoing concerns over the practical implementation of the Ghana Card, as the public grapples with its effectiveness as a nationwide identification tool. Her experience has also sparked wider conversations about the state of national services and the credibility of promises made by political leaders.