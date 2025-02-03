Mzbel Sparks Debate with Preference for Married Partners: “Less Drama, Fewer Chores”

Ghanaian musician Mzbel, known for her hit 16 Years, has ignited public conversation after candidly revealing her longstanding preference for dating married men.

During a February 2, 2025 interview with media personality Empress Gifty, the artist defended her unconventional relationship choices, arguing that married partners offer “fewer responsibilities” and avoid burdening her with domestic expectations.

“All the men I’ve dated have been married,” Mzbel stated bluntly. “When they come to me, they don’t stress me with chores or demands—they have wives to go back to. That’s how I like it.” Her remarks, delivered with unflinching clarity, challenge traditional norms in a society where extramarital affairs remain taboo, even as polygamy is legally recognized.

The singer confirmed she is currently engaged to an older man with whom she shares a child, though she sidestepped questions about his marital status. “I haven’t asked if he’s married because I don’t care to know,” she said, adding that formal family introductions are unnecessary. “What matters is our connection. He gave me a ring, and we’re committed.”

Mzbel’s stance has drawn mixed reactions. While some social media users criticized her for normalizing infidelity, others applauded her rejection of societal pressures. “She’s owning her choices without apology,” commented one Twitter user. Yet critics argue her perspective risks glamorizing unequal dynamics, where women bear fewer obligations but also lack traditional security.

The conversation taps into broader debates about evolving relationship models in Ghana. While urban centers see growing individualism, rural areas largely uphold communal family values. Mzbel’s dismissal of formal introductions—a cornerstone of Ghanaian matrimonial customs—highlights this tension. “I don’t believe he needs to meet my family,” she said. “This is between us.”

Relationship experts note that her views reflect a niche but growing trend among career-focused women prioritizing autonomy over convention. “Some see married partners as low-maintenance,” says Accra-based sociologist Dr. Ama Owusu. “But such arrangements often ignore emotional complexities and societal repercussions.”

As the debate unfolds, Mzbel remains unbothered. For her, the calculus is simple: “Married men understand boundaries. I get companionship without the baggage.” Whether her stance empowers or undermines, one thing is clear—in Ghana’s evolving cultural landscape, Mzbel’s voice is a provocative spark in the conversation about love, duty, and independence.