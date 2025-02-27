MzGee Opens Up About Divorce, Sets the Record Straight

Popular showbiz journalist Gloria Akpene Nyarko, widely known as MzGee, has publicly addressed her marital status, revealing that she has been divorced for the past two years.

In a candid statement, MzGee clarified that she is no longer married to multimedia journalist Raymond Acquah, with whom she tied the knot in a private traditional ceremony in October 2017.

MzGee, who recently welcomed her first child, emphasized that she has no legal or personal ties to Raymond Acquah and wants to avoid any confusion regarding her son’s paternity. “I realized that during the conversations and the congratulatory messages, some blogs wrote my name as Gloria Akpene Nyarko Acquah. My name is Gloria Akpene Nyarko. I have no documentation that bears the name Acquah,” she stated.

She went on to explain, “I know this is because once upon a time there was a certain Raymond Acquah, who I was married to. Unfortunately, I have been separated from Raymond Acquah for three years and divorced for two years, so I don’t have any ties with Raymond Acquah. I don’t want my son growing up to be confused about his paternity. I have no business with Raymond Acquah.”

MzGee’s marriage to Raymond Acquah was notably low-key, avoiding the public scrutiny and controversies often associated with celebrity unions. However, her recent revelation sheds light on a chapter of her life that she has kept private until now.

By speaking out, MzGee aims to set the record straight and ensure that her personal life is accurately represented in the media. Her decision to address the matter publicly reflects her commitment to transparency and her desire to protect her son’s identity as he grows up.

MzGee’s fans and followers have expressed support for her openness, praising her for handling the situation with grace and dignity. As she continues to navigate her career and motherhood, MzGee’s candidness serves as a reminder of the importance of personal boundaries and self-respect in the public eye.