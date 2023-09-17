MzVee drops visuals of new single titled “Destiny”

After the successful celebration of her 10-year anniversary in the music industry, Ghanaian Afrobeats singer MzVee has dropped the visuals of her new single titled “Destiny”.

The mid-tempo groovy Afrobeats rhythm with a feel of dancehall song was produced by renowned Ghanaian producer Kizzy Beats and video shot and directed by American director Zack Manzella.

The “Come and See My Moda” hitmaker is thrilling her fans with this new rhythm after a successful decade of making monster hit records, winning multiple awards, and gracing countless prominent local and international stages.

In this new single, MzVee talks about being a winner and ruling her destiny, along with catchy and relatable lyrics.

“I am a winner; I am a superstar. How you see yourself is just how you are. No compromising, no second-guessing. Stay true to yourself, and you’re gonna make it far,” Excerpts of the lyrics said.

MzVee intends to reach a wide audience with a well-planned promotion across Africa and beyond, and this culminates with her upcoming musical tour in Australia scheduled for November 2023.

MzVee has thrilled Ghanaians with some intriguing tunes over the past years, which include “Sing My Name” ft. Patoranking, Coming Home ft. Tiwa Savage, etc., and “Destiny” would certainly be no exception.