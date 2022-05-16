N/R: ABD Traore Spreads Love To Underprivileged In Tamale

CEO of WatsUp TV, ABD Traore has extended his act of love and compassion to the citizens of Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana.

Through his charity organisation, ABD Traore Foundation, Mr. Traore engaged in a donation exercise on the streets by sharing food items to the underprivileged on the streets.

This is a follow-up to a donation exercise he carried out on the streets of Accra in April 2022.

He was joined in this exercise by other media personalities who were present in Tamale.