N/R: Police grab man for illegally possessing foreign pistols

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested Mohammed Iddi, alias Water, over unlawful possession of six foreign firearms.

The suspect was arrested at the Pigu Police Barrier on the Tamale-Bolgatanga Highway during routine police intelligence operations.

The operation led to the retrieval of six new foreign made ‘9mm Calibre Bruni 92’ pistols.

The Police disclosed this in a press release signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr Kwesi Ofori, Director General, Public Affairs Unit.

It said the suspect was on Friday put before the High Court One in Tamale and had been remanded into police custody to reappear on 25th April, 2022.

“We commend the Northern Regional Police Command, especially the team that was involved in this operation for their diligence,” it said.

The Police said it remained committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment and called for support from all.