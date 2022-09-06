N/R: Youth empowered against violence

The Northern Regional Peace Council has organised a sensitisation workshop to empower the youth for peacebuilding efforts in the country.

The event, organised in collaboration with Tamale Archdiocesan Development Office (TADO) and Inter-Youth Dialogue Committee (IYDC), and supported by MISEREOR Department, USAID, European Union, and Ibis-Ghana, was also to deliberate on issues affecting peace in the region.

Alhaji Abdul Razak Saani, former Northern Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education, who spoke during the event in Tamale, advised the youth to play a significant role in nation building programmes.

He said the youth had the power to help the country’s development, advising them to eschew violence.

He further urged the youth to use their power and influence productively for the development of the country.

Mr Mohammed Awal Alhassan, a Member of the Northern Regional Peace Council advised the youth not to allow themselves to be used for political violence.

He further advised them to avoid discrimination and division among them to maintain peace in society.

Hajia Hawla Mohammed Mutawhily, Secretary of IYDC urged the youth to become ambassadors of peace to enhance the country’s development.