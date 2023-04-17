N3 Wellness donates to House of Mercy Orphanage

Management of N3 Wellness Hub, an online consultancy that specializes in nutritional and dietetics management has donated food items, toiletries, and an undisclosed amount to the House of Mercy Ophanage at Teiman, near Oyarifa as part of its charity project.

Mrs Dorcas Asante Afari Chief Executive Officer of the Hub said the donation was to complement the nutritional needs of the children of the orphanage and to ensure that they get the nutritional requirements for their healthy growth.

“I feel obliged to assist the needy where possible and seeing these very young innocent children for the first time I visited them, I thought with my background as Nutritionist, I can prepare these locally made food items-soyabean powder, fortified tombrown and add few toiletries to support them.”

Mrs Asante Afari said N3 Wellness Hub, was committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment to empower individuals and communities to take control of their health and live their best lives through optimal nutrition and lifestyle choices.

Mrs Priscilla Terdeku, mother of the orphanage said the orphanage was established in 2010 and currently has 16 children ranging from one year to 14 years with different forms of ailments.

The children she said, were placed under their care by the Department of Social Welfare and the home depended on benevolent organisations and philanthropists for care and support.

She commended N3 Wellness for their generosity appealed for more support to enable them to enrol some of the children who have reached the school going age to schools.