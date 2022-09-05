Naa Abiana Dickson says social media trolls can be damaging to an artiste’s career

Sensational Ghanaian female vocalist Naa Abiana Dickson, known by her stage name “Abiana”, says social media trolls can have a detrimental effect on an artiste’s career.

According to the songstress, she faced instances of trolling and cyberbullying when she won the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Female Vocalist of the Year award.

”When you are a new artiste in the industry, it is very difficult for people to accept you. When I won the VGMA award, there were numerous comments on social media with people saying I didn’t deserve it, among other unpleasant comments.

”There were all forms of personal attack which I think should not be encouraged in the music space. Artistes can be constructively criticised if they fall short of living up to their billing, but instances of trolling should not be encouraged, “she said.

Abiana further opined that trolls could have an adverse effect on an artiste’s career, especially when they don’t have the mental resilience to deal with instances of trolling.

“Let’s limit the trolls to our talented musicians who are making Ghana proud and churning out good music,” she said.

The 2022 VGMA Songwriter of the Year nominee is currently promoting her “Shika” video, which was released on Sunday, September 4, 2022.