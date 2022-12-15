Naa Adjeley Okang wins Naa Gadangme Season 3

The third edition of Ghana’s most prestigious traditional pageant put together by Agidor Event Services and TV Africa Ltd had an unforgettable climax on the 2nd of Dec. 2022 at the Zenith University College La, Accra.

The night saw thrilling performances from the five finalists; Naa Ayorkor Sai (Osu), Naa Korkoi Quarcoo (Gamashie), Naana Narteykie Kenny ( Krobo), Naa Momo Ojenma (Nungua) and Naa Adjeley Okang (Teshie).

From indigenous cultural practices to talents and finally projects presentation, the five finalists who made it after nine weeks of educative and entertaining display of culture did not fail to astound the audience as well as fans, family and friends watching from home.

The night saw other performances from King Jerry, Abooza, Rozo Pee, Sakumobi Dantl and Minazy Yaazo amongst others.

The show’s honorable judges; Naa Shome Nortey, Nii Adjei Klu, Naana Mamle Nokolawe, Mr Ebenezer Botchway, Anyemiyo Akorfa and Mr. Theodore Adjei all graced the grand finale to appraise the finalists.

After exquisite performances, Naa Adjeley Okang from Teshie was adjudged Winner of Naa Gadangme season 3. She took home the Crown and title, a car, educational scholarship, full expense paid weekend vacation and products from sponsors.

Naana Narteykie from Krobo came in second while taking other awards as Most Eloquent and Best Behaved. She took home GHC8,000 cash prize, educational scholarship and products from Sponsors.

Gamashie was not left out as Naa Korkoi came in third and took home Ghc6000 cash prize, educational scholarship and products from sponsors.

In her speech, the CEO of Agidor Event Services; Miss Dorcas Naa Atswei Koney thanked all traditional councils, sponsors, organizing team and crew for their unflinching support throughout the season.

She went on to entreat all to support the show and it’s winners in their projects.

During his presentation

Nii Ayaafio Tetteh I, Wiejoshishi Faana Amon We Oblantai Mantse and Founder of Gadangme Youth Association encouraged the Winner to go all out in executing a beautiful project that will impact the youth.