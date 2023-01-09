Naa Amui Market to get amenities

The Ashaiman Municipal Assembly has assured traders at the Mandela Market at Adjei-Kojo in Ashaiman, now rebranded Naa Amui Market, of social amenities to facilitate their activities.

The market was named after the Queenmother of Ashaiman, Naa Amui, by the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, in recognition of her contribution to its development.

The Assembly would employ a qualified electrician for the market to ensure electrical wiring was done professionally, Mr Albert Boakye Okyere, the Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive, said.

There would also be frequent communication with traders on matters of concern to generate the necessary feedback.

He warned that nobody had the right to re-allocate any land or shed in the market to a third party, without due process through the Assembly.

Mr Okyere cautioned against cooking with naked fire in the market and the burning of garbage after trading activities as such practices resulted in fire outbreaks.

“Let’s stop those acts and protect the market for posterity,” he said.

The traders, during a ceremony to outdoor the market on Saturday, put up splendid performances and used some of their farm produce to design replicas of jewelry to match their clothes.

It was a spectacle to behold as they displayed their imaginative abilities by weaving onions, green pepper, maize, okro, carrot, and garden eggs into necklaces to complement their attires.

Madam Comfort Teye, a vegetable seller, told the Ghana News Agency that they are grateful to God, the Assembly and Traditional Authority for the new market, which would enhance their trading activities.