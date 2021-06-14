Naa Koshie Manyo-Plange
Naa Koshie Manyo-Plange

Ghana’s 2021 Spelling Bee National Champion, Naa Koshie Manyo Plange will compete, virtually, with 208 other Spellers across the world, vying for the 2021  Scripps Spelling Bee Championship trophy. 

On Saturday 12th June, the 11-year-old will make her first appearance at the biggest spelling  competition in the world— the Scripps National Spelling Bee. 

At The Spelling Bee-Ghana 2021 National Finals, Naa Koshie earned the bragging rights in Round 15, when she correctly spelt the Championship word; A-M-A-X-O-P-H-O-B-I A. Naa Koshie will represent Ghana as Speller number 18, following the impressive run of  other Spellers from the country like Afua Ansah, Kwabena Darko-Asare and Shifa Amankwa Gabbey 

This year, aside from the 50 United States of America, at least five other countries and  territories will participate in the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee. Since 2008, Ghana  remains the only African country to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, making  Naa Koshie Manyo-Plange of The Roman Ridge School, the only representative from the  African continent. 

  • The Scripps Spelling Bee won’t take the traditional format we’ve always known where  students from all over the world gather to engage in the ultimate battle of words. As  countries around the world continue to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the  Preliminary, Quarterfinal, and Semifinal stages of this year’s competition will be held  virtually with the final rounds hosted in person at ESPN Wide World of Sports  Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, on July 8.

Only the top 10-12 Spellers who prove their mettle through the three  stages will attend the Grand Finale with strict adherence to Covid-19  protocols. However, ESPN will broadcast all the virtual rounds of the  competition live on their platforms. 

The official Scripps National Spelling Bee schedule is as follows: 

  • Preliminaries: Saturday, June 12, 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET (2:00pm-10:30pm GMT) · Quarterfinals: Tuesday, June 15, noon-6 p.m. (4:00pm-10pm GMT) 
  • Semifinals: Sunday, June 27, 7-11 p.m. (11:00pm-3:00am GMT) 
  • Finals: Thursday, July 8, 8-10 p.m. (12:00am-2:00am GMT) 

Fans of The Spelling Bee Ghana can look forward to regular updates of the competition on our  social media platforms. We wish Naa Koshie the best as the whole nation rallies behind her. 

Go for gold, Naa!

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleUS$3 Million Pre-Series A Round Leads to New Digital Primary Care Platform for Africa
Next articleAbuja Business Reports Journalist Shortlisted For Agenda 2063 Photojournalism Competition Award
News Ghana
https://www.newsghana.com.gh/
News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here