Naa Shika McKorley Wins Best Female Tennis Player Of The Year Award

Naa Shika McKorley, daughter of business mogul Daniel McKorley and member of the Ghana National Tennis Team, has won the Best Female Tennis Player Award at the 46th Edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).

She swept the enviable award in the women category to the admiration of all gathered.

This award came few months after she won 2021Sports Woman of The Year 2021 at the Ghana Women’s Award (GOWA Awards).

Speaking to the media in an interview after receiving the award, Naa Shika McKorley expressed excitement and indicated that the award she received came about as result of constant training.

She revealed that, she trains eight (8) hours in a day; morning and evening.

According to her, her family has been a great motivation when it comes to her carreer.

The SWAG Award is the recognition of sportsmen in various categories for their outstanding performances.

Naa Shika McKorley was among the big names like Samuel Takyi a bronze medalist in the men’s featherweight division in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, Kudus Mohammed, Hearts of Oak fleet-footed forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Hasaacas Ladies iconic skipper Janet Agyiri, Black Stars and AFC Ajax, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Cynthia Kwabi among others.

Here is the full list of honoured sports personalities.

MERITORIOUS AWARDS

Welbeck Ablah Appiah

Nana Bayin Eyison

Togbe Afede XIV

Black Satellite

4×100 men’s relay team

George Lomotey

SWAG PRESIDENT AWARD

Ken Bediako

CORPORATE AWARDS

Startimes

Betway Ghana

BADMINTON PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MALE)

Kelvin Alphous

BADMINTON PLAYER OF THE YEAR (FEMALE)

Prospera Nantuo

CHESS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Philip Selikem Yao Amoako

SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Unilez Takyi

TABLE TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MALE)

Emmanuel Commey

TABLE TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR (FEMALE)

Cynthia Kwabi

TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MALE)

Samuel Agbesi Antwi

TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR (FEMALE)

Naa Shika McKorley

AMATEUR BOXER OF THE YEAR

Samuel Takyi

PROFESSIONAL BOXER OF THE YEAR

Alfred Lamptey

DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – Steadfast/Dreams FC

HOME BASED FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – Accra Hearts of Oak

FOREIGN FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Mohammed Kudus -AFC Ajax

FEMALE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Janet Agyiri -Hasaacas Ladies

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Hasaacas Ladies

CLUB COACH OF THE YEAR

Yusif Basigi -Hasaacas Ladies

NATIONAL TEAM COACH OF THE YEAR

Ofori Asare – Amateur Boxing

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Benjamin Azamati

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Deborah Acquah

ADMINISTRATOR OF THE YEAR

George Okoe Lamptey -Ghana Boxing Federation

SPORTS JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Saddick Adams – Angel FM (Accra)

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Samuel Takyi