Naa Shika McKorley Wins Best Female Tennis Player Of The Year Award

Naa Shika McKorley, daughter of business mogul Daniel McKorley and member of the Ghana National Tennis Team, has won the Best Female Tennis Player Award at the 46th Edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).
She swept the enviable award in the women category to the admiration of all gathered.
This award came few months after she won 2021Sports Woman of The Year 2021 at the Ghana Women’s Award (GOWA Awards).
Speaking to the media in an interview after receiving the award, Naa Shika McKorley expressed excitement and indicated that the award she received came about as result of constant training.
She revealed that, she trains eight (8) hours in a day; morning and evening.
According to her, her family has been a great motivation when it comes to her carreer.
The SWAG Award is the recognition of sportsmen in various categories for their outstanding performances.
Naa Shika McKorley was among the big names like Samuel Takyi a bronze medalist in the men’s featherweight division in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, Kudus Mohammed, Hearts of Oak fleet-footed forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Hasaacas Ladies iconic skipper Janet Agyiri, Black Stars and AFC Ajax, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Cynthia Kwabi among others.
Here is the full list of honoured sports personalities.
MERITORIOUS AWARDS
Welbeck Ablah Appiah
Nana Bayin Eyison
Togbe Afede XIV
Black Satellite
4×100 men’s relay team
George Lomotey
SWAG PRESIDENT AWARD
Ken Bediako
CORPORATE AWARDS
Startimes
Betway Ghana
BADMINTON PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MALE)
Kelvin Alphous
BADMINTON PLAYER OF THE YEAR (FEMALE)
Prospera Nantuo
CHESS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Philip Selikem Yao Amoako
SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Unilez Takyi
TABLE TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MALE)
Emmanuel Commey
TABLE TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR (FEMALE)
Cynthia Kwabi
TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MALE)
Samuel Agbesi Antwi
TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR (FEMALE)
Naa Shika McKorley
AMATEUR BOXER OF THE YEAR
Samuel Takyi
PROFESSIONAL BOXER OF THE YEAR
Alfred Lamptey
DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – Steadfast/Dreams FC
HOME BASED FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – Accra Hearts of Oak
FOREIGN FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
Mohammed Kudus -AFC Ajax
FEMALE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Janet Agyiri -Hasaacas Ladies
TEAM OF THE YEAR
Hasaacas Ladies
CLUB COACH OF THE YEAR
Yusif Basigi -Hasaacas Ladies
NATIONAL TEAM COACH OF THE YEAR
Ofori Asare – Amateur Boxing
MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Benjamin Azamati
FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Deborah Acquah
ADMINISTRATOR OF THE YEAR
George Okoe Lamptey -Ghana Boxing Federation
SPORTS JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR
Saddick Adams – Angel FM (Accra)
SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Samuel Takyi