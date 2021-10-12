Naa Yaoley Atsiabroni 1 commends WISA and Award winners

Naa Yaoley Atsiabroni 1, formerly known as Yarkor Chavez, the first professional female boxer in Ghana has hailed the Women In Sports Association (WISA) Achievers Awards as a positive initiative that must be supported by the sports authorities in Ghana.

Speaking to Yours Truly at the Accra Sports Stadium after the Awards ceremony, she thanked Madam Gloria Commodore and her staff who put the event together.

She said organizing such a prestigious programme for the seventh time deserves commendation and support from corporate Ghana.

She hailed the four female boxers who were recognized and honoured as well as the other winners.

USA based Dr. Ornella Sathoud, Priscilla Toffah, Janet Acquah and Osuman Fairuza were the female boxers who received certificated from WISA.

According to Naa Yaoley Atsiabroni 1, there are opportunities in sports, so females should be interested and try to practice their sports, to be among the best in the world.

WISA honoured 48 distinguished sports personalities on 25th September at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.