Naa Yarley Achia Bronie 1 (Yarkor Annan) popularly known as Yarkor Chavez, queen of Adjen Kotoku Manhia New Town has thanked all her well wishers and guests as well as friends and family members who supported her over the weekend.

She also thanked her colleagues in the boxing fraternity for their well wishes and prayers.

She told Yours Truly there are plans to use her new office and stature to promote boxing with the construction of a boxing academy or gym for the community and also organize boxing bouts to create interest and awareness in boxing in Adjen Kotoku and surrounding areas.

“Sports can be used to promote peace and unity in the communities, so the chiefs, kings and queens have a role to play, Ghana can use sports to help the youth, we need sponsorship” she said.

Ghana’s premier female boxer, Yarkor Annan aka ‘Yarkor Chavez’ was enstooled as queen at Adjem Kotoku Nii Tsuru Manhia New Town in the Greater Accra Region on Saturday.

She has thus retired earlier than she planned in the sport that she loves most.