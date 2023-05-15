Naadu Sika Gberbi Organizes Tri-angular Sports Competition For Three Girls Schools In Akuapemm Zone

Naadu Sika Gberbi in collaboration with Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) has organized a Traigular Sports Competition for Three Girls Schools in the Akuapemm Zone of the Eastern Region on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Mamfe.

The Schools are Methodist Girls SHS, Aburi Girls SHS and Diaspora Girls SHS.

The events competed included Soccer, Basketball, Volleyball, Ampe, Chess, Aerobics and Tecqball which was a side attraction.

The programme was supported by the National Sports Authority (NSA), Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), GTV and Voltic Mineral Water.

Madam Agnes Abefe of WOSPAG said the competition was exciting and successful.

She called on corporate Ghana to support sports in the schools especially at the second cycle level.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, General Secretary of SWAG and President of Ghana Armwrestling was present to motivate the young female athletes.