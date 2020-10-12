NaaNa Blu has shared the tracklist and official cover for her new EP, titled “This Is Highlife”.

The Ghanaian singer and songwriter’s maiden EP is set to be released on Wednesday, September 30th, and has 5 songs.

This Is Highlife is executive-produced by Quophimens Musiq.

Mostly recorded in Accra during the lockdown, NaaNa Blu describes the EP as “…a way to honour that childhood memory but most importantly it is to honour the forebears of Highlife music in Ghana.

The EP is also to reignite the genre and have people my age enjoy the beautiful sounds and storylines often associated with highlife.”

Tracklist

1. Ohia

2. Odo Asem

3. You dey do Yourself

4. This Is Highlife

5. Highlife Dance

NaaNa Blu recently released a birthday song in honour of Nana Kwamina Dekye of the Shama Traditional Area. The song caught on and fans requested the song be made public so they could have a feel of it and share it with their loved ones on their birthdays as well.

Story Written By: NA Taylor