Naana Opoku-Agyemang Emerges as Frontrunner in NDC’s 2028 Leadership Poll

A recent Global InfoAnalytics survey indicates former Education Minister Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the preferred choice among National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters to lead the party in Ghana’s 2028 presidential election.

The poll, conducted as the NDC prepares for the 2024 polls, shows Opoku-Agyemang securing 30% support, ahead of Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu (24%), former Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson (16%), and North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (13%). Party Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia garnered 13% backing.

While the NDC has not publicly confirmed potential candidates for 2028, the findings spotlight internal dynamics as the party navigates post-2024 succession planning. Opoku-Agyemang, who served as former President John Mahama’s running mate in 2020, benefits from name recognition and her advocacy for education reform. Her lead, however, remains tentative in a field where 14% of respondents favored unspecified alternatives.

Notably, Chairman Asiedu Nketia’s inclusion in the poll follows speculation about his ambitions, despite his role as a party administrator. Analysts caution that early surveys often reflect name recognition rather than entrenched support, particularly in Ghana’s fluid political climate.

The NDC’s 2028 candidacy hinges on broader electoral calculus. Historically, Ghana’s opposition has prioritized candidates perceived as unifying figures with cross-regional appeal. Opoku-Agyemang, the first woman to lead a major party’s ticket as vice presidential candidate, could leverage her academic credentials and gender inclusivity narrative—a contrast to the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) technocratic focus.

Yet challenges loom. The NDC’s ability to retain cohesion post-2024 will depend on December’s outcome. A Mahama victory would reset succession timelines, while a loss could ignite factional debates over ideology and electability. Iddrisu’s strong showing underscores his influence as Minority Leader, particularly in northern Ghana, a key NDC stronghold. Meanwhile, Ato Forson’s fiscal policy experience may appeal to voters prioritizing economic recovery.

Ghana’s political history warns against overreliance on early polls. Former President John Kufuor initially trailed in pre-2000 NPP primaries before clinching the nomination, and Mahama himself rose from vice president to flagbearer following President Atta Mills’ death in 2012. For Opoku-Agyemang, maintaining momentum will require balancing grassroots engagement with demonstrating policy clarity—a task complicated by the NDC’s current focus on unseating the NPP in 2024.

As the opposition weighs its future, one reality endures: in Ghanaian politics, today’s frontrunner can quickly become tomorrow’s footnote. The 2028 race remains wide open.