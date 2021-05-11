Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, Vice Presidential Candidate (VC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Monday urged Muslims to use the holy month of Ramadan to pray for peace and tranquility in the Country.

All Ghanaians should also contribute their quota towards peace to aid nation-building.

She made the remarks when she donated assorted food items to Muslims in the Central Region especially the less privileged and the vulnerable, to mark this year’s holy month of Ramadan.

Accompanied by Mr Samuel Okujeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Prof Opoku-Agyemang made her first stop at Komenda her hometown, before moving to Elmina Zongo Mosque where she made similar donations.

At the Central Mosque in Cape Coast, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was joined by Mr. George Kweku Ricketts Hagan, Cape Coast South Constituency MP, Dr Kwamina Mintah, MP for Cape Coast North and Mr Samuel Atta Mills MP for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA), and other party executives.

“In this holy month of fasting and prayers, we know you pray for the nation and everybody and this donation is to make your fasting worthwhile”, she added.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang called for peace, tranquility, and selflessness which she described as tools for nation-building, and urged all to ensure a violence-free future that the Citizenry would be proud of.

She extended greetings from former President, John Dramani Mahama to the Muslim Community and called for more prayers for a better Ghana.

Receiving the items, the Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Yusif Mohammed Kamagatha expressed gratitude for the kind gesture.

“There are some who could not have enjoyed this year but for this kind gesture …, Allah would be faithful to you and would not leave you halfway” he prayed.