Naba James Akantabaninga Adawine Sworn in as Biu Divisional Chief

The Kologo traditional council in the Kasena Nankana municipality in the Upper East Region has on Wednesday 14th December 2022 sworn in Naba James Akantabaninga Adawine as Biu devisional Chief.

The traditional council again sworn Madam Pugnaaba Comfort Asobayire as Queen Mother of Kologo traditional area.

The much anticipating swearing in ceremony which took place at the Bolgatanga High Court gained massive support from the people of Biu, Kologo among other parts of the Kologo traditional area.

The divisional chief and the Pugnaaba were sworn in by Kologo Naba who doubles as president of Kologo traditional council, Naaba Clifford Asobayire.

The newly sworn in chief assured the people of Biu Community his readiness to serve as unifyer and father for all . He urged his subjects to throw their support behind him to development the community together.

The residents who were at the Bolgatanga High Court to support the ceremony were extremely happy that Biu Community at long last got it own lawful chief.