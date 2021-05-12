The Sunyani Municipal Secretariat of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) has donated an air conditioner valued at GHc 3,300.00 to the Municipal Directorate of Agriculture.

Mr. Seth Cudjoe, the Sunyani Municipal Coordinator of NaBCo told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the Directorate remained a key partner that had contributed immensely to the successful implementation of the NaBCo programme.

He explained the donation was to show appreciation and deepen the programme’s relationship with the Directorate.
Mr. John Ofosu Dankyira, the Sunyani Municipal Director of Agriculture commended the government for the NaBCo programme, saying, the implementation of the programme had greatly helped in advancing the agricultural sector.

“These NaBCo trainees have been regular on the farm field to sensitize farmers on best agricultural practices, which have the reason for increasing food production in the Municipality”, he said.

Mr. Denkyira said the Directorate engaged 51 NaBCo trainees and five of them had been provided with permanent employment.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleWe are resolving Wesley Girls’ “No Fasting” issue-Peace Council
Next articleInternational community casts vote of confidence in Belt and Road
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here