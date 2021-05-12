The Sunyani Municipal Secretariat of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) has donated an air conditioner valued at GHc 3,300.00 to the Municipal Directorate of Agriculture.

Mr. Seth Cudjoe, the Sunyani Municipal Coordinator of NaBCo told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the Directorate remained a key partner that had contributed immensely to the successful implementation of the NaBCo programme.

He explained the donation was to show appreciation and deepen the programme’s relationship with the Directorate.

Mr. John Ofosu Dankyira, the Sunyani Municipal Director of Agriculture commended the government for the NaBCo programme, saying, the implementation of the programme had greatly helped in advancing the agricultural sector.

“These NaBCo trainees have been regular on the farm field to sensitize farmers on best agricultural practices, which have the reason for increasing food production in the Municipality”, he said.

Mr. Denkyira said the Directorate engaged 51 NaBCo trainees and five of them had been provided with permanent employment.