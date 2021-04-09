Mr Percy Opata, Coordinator for the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Tema Metropolitan, on Friday charged NABCO trainees not to relent in discharging their duties, but put in efforts to attract employment opportunities as the programme ends in October.

“Personnel should make amends by putting in their best effort at where they found themselves working now, the need to be punctual to work, hard working so that when the opportunity comes for employment they will have an advantage to be picked,” he said.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency at Tema, Mr Opata recounted that the

NABCO programme which started in 2018 had an exit plan, and assured the trainees that they would not be neglected.

He said the government from the onset had an exit plan, which was in three categories: permanent jobs, entrepreneurship, and educational continuity.

He further explained that, if one applies for a permanent job from the same institution he/she is working in, it places him at a better position since he has acquired knowledge and experience in that institution than someone applying fresh without work experience.

“Not withstanding that, your attitude and input would also determine if the organization will consider to retain you or not,” he said.

Mr Opata stated that, with the entrepreneurial development programme, those who have a business idea, were encouraged to present a proposal to the National Board for Small Scale Industry (NBSSI), which will analyzed it and help nurture the idea to become business sense. The person then is given capital to start the business.

He added that the Government also had educational support plan for those who wanted to further their education in order to position themselves well for the job market.

“If anyone chooses for further studies, there is the need to learn something that will benefit the community and the nation as well and not personal interest,” he said.

Mr Opata advised that it was not late for the NABCO trainees to take the opportunities the government offered them through the various platforms and programmes.

The NABCO programme started in 2018 with total number of 1,484 trainees for Tema Metro, 164 got permanent jobs, and others exited without the consent of management, now there are 800 trainees still on the programme.