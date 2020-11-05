The Effia Kwesiminstim Municipal, Nation Builders Corps(NABCO) Coordinator, Mr Bishop Mensa Aidoo has announced that Plans were in place to absorb some of them in Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) trainers into mainstream public work.

He said the trainees would also be offered the opportunity to build their businesses.

Mr Aidoo said this at a day’s training programme for the trainees on Government’s exit plan for them after the programme.

The Municipal NABCO Coordinator indicated that trainees with the passion to further their education would also be assisted to do so and that those interested in permanent employment would be given the option to choose the sector they deem fit to work.

Mr Aidoo said those who intend to set up their own business would be required to provide a business proposal and plan.

For the career-focused learning, he explained that trainees would have to provide their area of interest and explain how the further studies would be useful for their careers.

He said a portal has been created for NABCO trainees to log in and fill an online form made up of eight thematic areas.

On the online platform, trainees are expected to provide information on their educational background, work experiences, NABCO’s skills training obtained, personal statements, and details of recommenders.

The coordinator advised all trainees to take part in the career transition process and avoid politicizing the initiative because the government was interested in finding a long-term solution to unemployment.

Trainees were given nose masks to encourage them to observe the COVID-19 protocols and play their part to prevent the disease from resurging.