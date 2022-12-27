NABCO’s introduction was a mistake — Kennedy Agyapong alleges

The National Buildings Corps (NABCO) program’s launch, according to Assin Central MP Kenndy Agyapong, was a poor government decision.

Kennedy Agyapong claims that the majority of trainees who were assigned to government organizations received pay for doing nothing.

Kennedy Agyapong stressed that the funds utilized to pay these trainees for doing nothing in an audio interview in Nevada, USA, that was broadcast by Nsempii TV might have been used to create companies that would have put many people to work.

“The youth must take control of their own fate, but what policy did we put in place (to combat unemployment)? My opinion is that the NPP erred by establishing the NABCO.

“NABCO trainees were assigned to government offices and ministries where they received GH700 per month while doing nothing.”

“The government might have used the money (used for NABCO) to build enterprises that could have supplied 20,000 permanent jobs out of the 100,000 trainees to minimize the number of unemployed kids,” he added in Twi.