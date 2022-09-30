Nabdam District: Health Director appeals for a tri-cycle ambulance

Mr. Timothy Mahama Awentok, the Nabdam District Director of Health Services, has appealed to the Government and Non-Governmental Organizations for a tri-cycle ambulance to serve the Zanlerigu Health Centre.

The tricycle, popularly called Motor-King in the Upper East Region, would help in internal referrals and serve as an alternative for the district ambulance whenever the need arises.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the impact of the deplorable Asonge-Pelungu (7.5km) road on health, Mr. Awentok said: “Even though it’s not comfortable carrying pregnant women in the Motor-King ambulance due to the bad state of the road, it serves as an alternative when the National Ambulance is unavailable, and we appeal to the Government and well-meaning Ghanaians to come to our aid.”

Mr. Awentok said the Zanlerigu health facility was upgraded from a Community-Based Health Planning Service (CHPS) to a Health Centre and was in dire need of an ambulance to aid internal referrals.