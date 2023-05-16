Nabdam MP expresses determination to expand development in all sectors

Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Nabdam in the Upper East Region, says he is determined to enhance socio-economic growth and improve health and education in the constituency.

He said even though his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), had not been in power since he became the MP in 2017, he had undertaken a lot of development projects in the constituency, including the construction of a police station, CHPS compound, and boreholes and was determined to do more.

Dr Nawaane, a practicing medical doctor, said with his limited resources, he assisted in paying the school fees of many students, organised health screening for constituents and carried out surgeries free of charge for those who needed it.

He said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Kongo in the Nabdam District after he won Saturday’s NDC parliamentary primary.

He said the victory of the NDC party in the 2024 general election would consolidate his efforts at promoting development and called on members to unite and work towards capturing power next year.

The MP who won by 63 per cent of the total valid votes cast to represent the constituency in the next general election.

That would be his third term in Parliament if he won.

Dr Nawaane said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was the main contender in the upcoming electioneering and all internal wrangling in the run-up to the primaries must be stop to pave way for hard work.

He said a win for the NDC would be a win for the People of Nabdam and called on his two contenders to get on board and work towards victory in 2024.