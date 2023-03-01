Nabdam needs someone who can advance development – Aspirant

Mr Lamtiig A. Apanga, a legal private practitioner and stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the Nabdam constituency needs someone with superior ideas to advance development in major areas of the constituency.

According to him, sectors including Education, Health and employment were major areas in the constituency that needed improvement to enhance the living conditions of the people and enable them to realize their potential.

He said it was prudent that the one with superior ideas to advance development and improve upon the living conditions of the people, wins the hearts of delegates to lead the party in the parliamentary elections, come 2024.

Speaking to the media on the about the NDC primaries in the Nabdam Constituency, Mr Apanga said his contest with other aspirants was based on ideas. He added.

The legal practitioner said he was inspired and energized by the youth and elders of the Nabdam community, who he said believed in positive change for the benefit of all and assured them of his humility, respect, and Teamwork.

According to him, his tenure would witness an inclusive leadership that would harness the skills, expertise, and experience of all the people in Nabdam for sustainable development.

“My campaign will be clean and tidy, devoid of insults and character assassination but mainly on ideas and plans targeted at progressing development”.

Mr Apanga said he was counting on the NDC party structures to ensure free and fair elections so as not to disenfranchise anyone.

Earlier this year, the legal practitioner embarked on several projects in the constituency including the construction of boreholes, donation of items to hospitals and communities, among others.

Phase one of the water project has so far seen five boreholes completed in various communities including a mechanized borehole at Pelungu while others at Zanlerigu-Zoya, Gane-Asonge among others are underway.

The Nabdam seat is noted to be a stronghold of the NDC as the New Patriotic Party which is the only other dominant political party in the constituency only managed to win the seat once in the 2012 general elections.

For many, a win at the primaries as NDC parliamentary candidate is a foregone conclusion that one would become a Member of Parliament for the constituency as the voting pattern of the people indicates.

The NDC has slated May 13, 2023, for the elections of parliamentary candidates and a Presidential candidate towards the general elections in 2024.