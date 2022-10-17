Nabdam: Two lactating mothers, four pregnant girls writing BECE

Two lactating mothers and four visibly pregnant girls are writing the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region.

Only two out of the 649 candidates expected to sit the examination were absent.

According to Mr Giba Abraham Adoctor, the Upper East Regional Examination Officer, Ghana Education Service, who revealed this to the Ghana News Agency, two candidates were also absent at the Bolgatanga East District.

He said the examination started on time and was moving smoothly across the 15 Municipal and Districts in the region.

He said over 20,000 candidates from 679 schools were expected to write the examination this year in the region and urged parents to desist from activities that would mar the peaceful conduct of the examination.

When GNA visited some examination centres in the Bolgatanga Municipality, it observed that the exercise was ongoing peacefully with full cooperation from both candidates and invigilators.

At the Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School, where there were three centres, five out of the 1,001 candidates who were expected to report for the examination failed to turn up.

Also, at the Bolgatanga Technical Institute (BOTECH) which had two centres expected to host 876 candidates for this year’s exercise, 11 were absent.

Madam Emelia Asigri, the Supervisor for BOTECH BECE Centre A, told GNA that the exercise was peaceful and there were no issues recorded.