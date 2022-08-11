NABIA 1984 Group Donates 15 Dining Tables to Navasco

The Navrongo secondary School ( Navasco) 1984 Group of old students of the school have on Tuesday donated 15 dining tables to the school authorities.

The donation by the 1984 Year Group NABIA, was to reaffirm their commitment to the school and to promote teaching and learning at the school.

Handing over the items to the school, Leader of the group, Mr. Anas Issahaku , disclosed that the group is ever ready to render any form of service and support to the school and will soon embark on other important projects to help nurturing the young ones academically for the society .

He said even though they completed the school 38 years ago, they still need to contribute in shaping them into what they have become in society and therefore they see it as a duty to give back to the school.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the school, the Headmistress of the School, Madam Mercy Babachewe ,thanked the old students for their kind gesture.

Madam Babachewe Recommended the entire Nabia (Old Navascans) for their numerous contribution in kind and cash that goes on to enhance teaching and learning.

She said this will complement the school’s efforts at empact knowledge on the students

Madan Babachewe called on other year groups to emulate the gesture and choose a project to present to the school.

She said it was the vision of the school to produce well prepared students to make positive impact and transform their societies and help build the nation as a whole.

She assured the old students that the final years were fully prepared and would make themselves and the school proud in the examination.

The Navropio Pe Denis Balinia Addah was there to grace the occasion and thanked the year group and the entire Nabia for the continuous support to mother Navasco