Dr Prince Hamid Armah, Executive Secretary for the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has secured his seat in Ghana’s next Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the people of Kwesimintsim Constituency in the Western Region.

He polled 24, 785 votes of the total votes cast to defeat his main contender, Mr Philip Fiifi Buckman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who secured 13, 409 votes, while Mr Samuel Kwabena Antwi of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) obtained 467 votes.

Total valid votes were 38, 661 with 284 rejected ballots out of the total votes cast of 38, 945.

Party faithful and sympathizers of Dr. Armah surrounded the Party office at Kwesimintsim to share their excitement, expressing disappointment about the level of development in the area under the leadership of the incumbent.

The Kwesimintsim Constituency was carved out of the then Effia-Kwesimintsim Constituency with its first MP as Mr Joe Baidoo-Ansah in 2012 while the incumbent took over from Mr Joe Baidoo-Ansah in a close primaries contest prior to the 2016 general elections.

Dr. Prince Hamid Armah is a Lecturer and an education and research consultant with teaching, research and policy engagement experiences in both the United Kingdom and Ghana contexts for over 18 years and currently the Executive Secretary of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), having been appointed by President Akufo-Addo.