Nacee Clears the Air on “Kwen Kwen” Rumors: Song Has Meaning Beyond its Playful Opening Line

Ghanaian producer, singer, and songwriter Nacee has addressed the controversy surrounding his latest track, “Kwen Kwen,” which has sparked debates among fans and critics alike.

Known for his involvement in producing songs for political campaigns, particularly for former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nacee found himself at the center of attention after comments he made about the song’s opening line were misinterpreted.

The confusion began during an interview when Nacee was asked to explain the meaning of the song’s catchy opening line, which some listeners found illogical. In his response, Nacee explained that the line was intentionally meaningless, crafted as part of his creative process. “The line was designed to be playful, to show how creativity can turn something that seems random into something memorable,” Nacee clarified.

However, his comments were taken out of context, leading to an uproar among some critics and fans who questioned the integrity of the entire song. Many believed his statement implied that the track, which was created in support of Mahama’s presidential campaign, lacked substance.

To set the record straight, Nacee made a follow-up appearance on Angel FM with Ike De Unpredictable. “Let me make it clear, I never said the whole song had no meaning,” Nacee emphasized. “I said the opening line was a creative choice, but that doesn’t speak for the entire song. Every song I write, including ‘Kwen Kwen,’ has a purpose, and that purpose is to communicate something meaningful, especially as we approach the elections.”

Nacee explained that his artistic approach often involves crafting something out of the unexpected. “The idea behind ‘Kwen Kwen’ was to bring something fresh to the table. I wanted people to remember the track, and the catchphrase achieved that,” he said. “It’s all about expression. Sometimes, what sounds nonsensical to one person may hold a deeper meaning for another.”

The track, which features upbeat lyrics and a lively rhythm, was produced to rally support for Mahama’s re-election bid in the 2024 elections. It quickly gained popularity, especially among NDC supporters, who praised the song for its infectious energy and catchy vibe. Despite the misunderstanding, Nacee remains confident in the song’s purpose and the positive impact it continues to have.