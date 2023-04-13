Nacee fingered in Kwabena Duffour’s latest campaign song (Video)

Ahead of the National Democratic Congress 2023 presidential and parliamentary primaries on May 13, Dr. Kwabena Duffour, one of the presidential candidate aspirants has released a two minute campaign song rumored to be written and produced by popular Gospel musician Nacee.

There are heated debates on some NDC WhatsApp platforms captured by Ghanapoliticsonline.com about the song being Nacee ‘s voice or produced by Nacee as the gospel musician is known for producing most of NDC popular campaign songs.

Even though the song vocals does not completely sound like Nacee’s voice, some members of the party argue strongly that the melody, harmony, arrangement and rhythm all sound like Nacee’s product.

Below is the music .

https://fb.watch/jTHmRbpJYL/?mibextid=SDPelY