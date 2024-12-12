Nacee Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Viral NDC Campaign Song “Kwen Kwen”

Ghanaian gospel musician Nana Osei, popularly known as Nacee, has released an exciting behind-the-scenes video that offers fans a glimpse into the making of his hit NDC campaign song, “Kwen Kwen.”

Originally written as a campaign anthem for John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the song has far exceeded its political roots, quickly becoming a national hit. Known for its infectious rhythm and humorous animations, “Kwen Kwen” has captured the attention of listeners from all political backgrounds, even sparking criticism from opposition members due to its catchy beat and fun-filled visuals.

The song has now reached the top spot on Ghana’s Apple Music chart, marking its widespread popularity beyond the electoral campaign. The newly released behind-the-scenes footage highlights the artistry and hard work of Nacee and his production team, showcasing the creative process that went into crafting the song and the clever animation that brought the humorous dance moves to life.

The video offers fans an inside look at the dedication that went into creating a song that not only contributed to the political campaign but also became a cultural phenomenon.